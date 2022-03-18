Tovino not keen on Hollywood, Bollywood unless 'something nice comes up'

Shadow boxing is Ritika's favourite thing

Ritika Singh, who was a boxer before becoming an actress with the sports drama Irudhi Suttru, says "shadow boxing is my most favourite thing in the world".

"I don't even look at it as a workout," she wrote on Instagram.

"No matter how many times you practise a combination or a kick or even a basic punch, it's never enough. You only keep getting better and start finding new ways to improve your skill set."

More nature and less tech for Aditi

Aditi Balan, who shot to fame with her impressive performance in the critically-acclaimed Tamil film Aruvi, has put out a list of her favourite things.

"Being in the forest, trekking to amazing spots, listening to the voices of birds and insects, sound of the stream flowing nearby, beautiful sunsets, meeting new people every time I travel, learning names of plants and birds, away from connectivity, digital detoxing, local food from the places I travel to, silence and pauses... these are a few of my favourite things," she wrote on Instagram.

Aroosa makes sensational debut

The track Saare Bolo Bewafa from Bachchhan Paandey has taken the Internet by storm. It features Aroosa Khan, whose energetic and skilful dancing has caught the eyes of many.

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Bachchhan Paandey, got her law degree on the same day she signed for the film.

Reel life mimics real life for Turning Red voice actress Maitreyi

Canadian-Indian Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has opened up about working on the Pixar film Turning Red.

The actress, who has voiced the character of Priya in the animated movie, revealed how much her character resembled her in real life - portraying her stoic personality.

"It is really nice to see how films and TV are moving in a direction that has diversity in a natural way," she said.

"It does not just show and tell."

Tovino not keen on Hollywood, Bollywood unless 'something really nice comes up'

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has got even non-Malayalees talking about his superb performance in the superhero film Minnal Murali. But the 33-year-old won't accept any Bollywood role.

"I will not be part of Hollywood or Bollywood or any other wood just for the sake of working in another industry," he said.

"Only if that character is suitable for me and only if I'm the most suitable one for that character.

"If something really nice comes up, I will try not to miss that."

Shruti releases a video of herself and her 'smirking' boyfriend

Shruti Haasan is always ready to give fans a sneak peek into her life. But this doesn't seem to sit well with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika.

The actress recently shared a video, with an audio of Patrick Wilson's Je te laisserai des mots, of her hugging him.

While Shruti looks adorable in the video, Santanu appears to be constantly wearing sort of a smirk.

Juggling work and motherhood a struggle for Sunny

Sunny Leone (right), who is enjoying the success of her latest Web series Anamika, says work pressure is increasing and finding a balance between professional commitment and parenthood is becoming tougher for her.

"I am one of those mums who is involved in my children's daily activities," the actress told IANS. "Since the pandemic, they spent all their time with us. Now, each time my husband and I have to go out for work, they feel upset. They sit on our laps and say, 'Just play with us, don't go away.'

"When we hear those words coming from those cute voices, it breaks our hearts."

Sunny has three children - daughter Nisha, who was adopted in 2017, and twin boys Asher and Noah, who were delivered via surrogacy in 2018.