Traditional festive treat

Besan ladoo is a classic sweet traditionally enjoyed during Deepavali and on special occasions round the year.

Chef de Cuisine Kuldeep Negi of Raffles Hotel's Indian restaurant Tiffin Room even remembers the chickpea flour-based ladoo being a much-anticipated treat which his mother used to lovingly prepare when he did well in school.

The ladoo is also flavoured with motichoor (round-shaped sweetmeat made from fine, tiny balls of gram flour) or gondh (edible gum) but the besan version is the most popular.

This confection is a means of expressing happiness to family members and loved ones and often given as a gift during Deepavali and other festivals.

Finding a good version of the besan ladoo in Singapore may be quite a challenge.

So, chef Kuldeep is sharing his recipe with tabla!'s readers who can try making this ladoo at home.

Ingredients: Besan (chickpea flour): 1kg Ghee (clarified butter): 400gm White sugar: 600gm Almond: 30gm Cashewnuts: 30gm Pistachio: 25gm Green cardamom powder: 10gm Method: 1) Melt the ghee in a pot and add besan to it. 2) Cook in medium heat and stir continuously until the mixture turns golden brown or the besan's raw smell disappears. 3) Turn off the flame and allow the mixture to cool. 4) Add white sugar and green cardamom powder to the warm besan dough and mix well until the sugar is well incorporated. 5) Dry roast the almond, cashew and pistachio nuts and roughly chop them. 6) Add the chopped roasted nuts to the besan dough and mix well. 7) Shape the dough into small round balls to form the ladoo. 8) Besan ladoo is ready.

Enjoy.