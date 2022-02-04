Travel to de-stress and transform

Wellness travel is one of the best ways to de-stress and transform in the current health-conscious environment.

Ms Sharmilee Agrawal Kapur, founder and pranic healer at Atmantan Wellness Centre in Hinjawadi, near Pune in India, explains why it is so invigorating: Me holiday The purest form of a holiday is when you are the topmost priority and a wellness getaway is exactly this.

You will find wellness for the soul, mind and body and can de-stress, rejuvenate and heal.

Travel then becomes a source of healthy indulgence. Nature heals Nature and all its God-given elements help in healing the mind and body. A wellness destination that has plenty of sunlight, green foliage, fresh air and water will awaken you as you imbibe its life-giving force.

This transfer of healing energy enables detoxification, aligning of the chakras and a realignment with the energy of the world. Mental health This aspect of health defines our very core and yet this is something we don't always prioritise.

Our mental health gets care and attention when we take a wellness holiday.

It rebalances the mind and the inner self and we carry back healing practices that we can employ on a daily basis. Actions become habits We all want to develop great well-being habits, and the only place to really learn about these are during wellness travels.

That is when you experience the ideal positive feelings in the body and revive the sleep-wake cycle.

You naturally work towards becoming a healthier person.

A proper wellness holiday will see you living the good life day in and day out and imbibing life-transforming habits.

Health truly is wealth Lifestyle diseases are common these days. What simply makes us smarter is when we figure out that health truly is wealth.

Affluence should actually be boosting our health instead of compromising it.

Wellness travel, therefore, is a top trend.

Most people usually scribble in two or three wellness holidays a year into their itinerary as a sheer commitment to their health.

If we have learnt anything in the last two years, it is that wellness needs to be sprinkled into all we do.

Wellness travel is a great way to relax, de-stress, rejuvenate and transform ourselves.

Indo-Asian News Service