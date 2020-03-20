Trisha walks out of Chiranjeevi's film

Actress Trisha has walked out of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's film Acharya over "creative differences".

"Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed," she revealed on social media.

"Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir's film.

"Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences - hope to see you soon in an exciting project."

Acharya, which is being directed by Koratala Siva, was supposed to mark Trisha's reunion with Chiranjeevi after more than a decade.

They had previously worked together in the Telugu film Stalin (2006), which was directed by A.R. Murugadoss.

Trisha's last Telugu film was the 2016 horror thriller Nayaki.

Fans expressed disappointment over Trisha's walkout on social media. But she had walked out of a film earlier too.

She backed out of the Vikram-starrer Saamy Square citing "creative differences".

The film's producers tried their best to retain her. They even approached the Tamil Film Council to sort out the issue, but the actress did not relent.

After the movie was released, Trisha was applauded by many for walking out, as Aishwarya Rajesh, who took over, had only a minor role.

It is clear that Trisha, who is currently busy with Raangi, Sugar, Ram and Ponniyin Selvan, is making a statement by quitting a big (Rs140 crore) project starring Chiranjeevi: A quality actress needs better-written roles.

Kajal Aggarwal has reportedly been signed as the replacement in Acharya, which revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Kajal had previously starred with Chiranjeevi in his comeback Telugu film Khaidi No. 150 (2017), which is a remake of the Tamil film Kaththi (2014).

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which collected over Rs300 crore at the box office.

Indo-Asian News Service