Try intermittent fasting

Fasting has been practised for centuries and it is one of the preferred ways to rid your body of toxins.

Intermittent fasting is a modern twist to this ancient practice.

It has gained popularity, especially among millennials, in recent years and is considered less restrictive and offers more flexibility. The ratio of 16:8 is one of the most popular styles of fasting. It is also know as intermittent fasting, a sustainable way to burn fat in order to lose weight.

There are many diets which often set strict rules and regulations, but 16:8 fasting is easy to follow and can provide good results with minimal effort.

It can easily fit into anybody's lifestyle.

Intermittent fasting involves eating only during an eight-hour window and fasting for the remaining 16 hours.

You can repeat this cycle as frequently as you want.

You can start with once or twice a week and make it daily - depending on your nutritional needs and preferences.

Benefits Intermittent fasting boosts metabolism and cuts down the calories, which helps the weight-loss process. It can help keep cholesterol in check when combined with a nutritious diet and regular exercise.

It controls calorie intake and helps reduce insulin resistance.

It also enhances brain functioning, improves concentration and protects against age-related memory loss.

The diet plan also reduces the levels of cortisol in the body - which means less stress.

It also prevents and manages diseases such as diabetes, certain heart conditions, some types of cancers and some neurodegenerative diseases.

You don't have to count and restrict the calories as long as you eat healthily in the given eight-hour time frame.

The 16:8 diet does not specify what food to include but it would be good if you stick to healthy and nutritious options.

Balancing your meals with a good variety of healthy and whole foods is important. Include items such as: Fruits: Apples, bananas, berries, oranges and pears. Vegetables: Broccoli, cauliflower, cucumber, greens and tomato. Whole grains: Barley, quinoa, rice and oats. Healthy fats: Avocado, coconut oil and olive oil Sources of protein: Eggs, fish, legumes, meat, nuts, poultry and seeds.

While fasting, avoid junk as well as processed foods. You have to consume water regularly throughout the day - this will help control the appetite.

Try meditation during the fasting period to allow hunger pangs to pass and exercise just before or during the eating window as it will trigger hunger and ensure that you are full.

