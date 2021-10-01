Tyson to make Bollywood debut

Boxing legend Mike Tyson will feature in Dharma Productions' much-anticipated film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

"For the first time ever, the king of the ring will be seen on the big screens of Indian cinema! Welcoming @MikeTyson to the #LIGER team," Dharma's head Karan Johar tweeted on Monday.

The star producer also released a black and white clip to introduce Tyson, 55, and indicate that the sports drama could see Vijay, 32, stepping into the ring and taking on "The Baddest Man on the Planet".

Vijay shared the clip on Twitter and wrote: "We promised you Madness! We are just getting started... For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle - #LIGER. The Baddest Man on the Planet. The God of Boxing. The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON."

Tyson has previously appeared in Hollywood films - playing a fictional version of himself in The Hangover (2009) and its sequel The Hangover Part II (2011).

He also played a rogue property developer in the Hong Kong martial arts film Ip Man 3 (2015).

Liger was originally slated to release on Sept 9 but was delayed owing to the pandemic - as cinemas in Maharashtra, home to India's financial capital and Bollywood, stayed shut following a devastating wave of Covid-19 in India.

In January, Johar, who has co-produced the project with Vijay and Charmme Kaur, shared the official poster of the movie, unveiling the first look of Vijay as a boxer.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Vishu Reddy, among others.

Liger will have a pan-India theatrical release - the date will be announced on Oct 27. It will be launched in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The announcement of Tyson's inclusion follows an announcement of the reopening of theatres after Oct 22, in time for Deepavali, one of India's largest festivals.

