Underrated good food

Consumers are becoming more aware of what they eat and how it affects them.

The food we eat have a direct impact on our mental and physical health. Some bite-size food items provide concentrated doses of vitamins and minerals, while others aid in digestion and absorption.

Every food contains some inherent goodness but some deliver it in large quantities. There are others whose benefits are not commonly known - like these underrated food items: Fortified salt

Cutting off salt abruptly is a bad idea. Instead switch to salt that is fortified with the right compounds such as zinc.

This can help contribute to overall immunity.

Zinc also helps with faster healing of wounds and fights respiratory infections. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds have a delicious nutty flavour and are packed with carotenoids, which boost immunity and keep eyes healthy.

They also help enhance our memory, critical thinking and general cognition and serve as a healthy snack. Fox nuts

These are a good source of protein and fibre and are moderately high in calories (50g will give you 175 calories).

They get digested slowly but are gluten-free and pack in anti-ageing antioxidants. Peanuts

A cheap source of good protein, 30g of peanuts give you about 160 calories and 7gm of protein, which is comparable to almonds.

Peanuts are also rich in resveratrol, which helps reduce the risk of cancer and delays ageing. Water chestnut

It is free of fat, cholesterol and gluten, and contains low sodium and calories.

It has a decent amount of fibre and is an excellent source of potassium, a mineral that helps bust water retention and lowers blood pressure by balancing sodium levels.

Water chestnut contains calcium and other minerals such as iodine and manganese, which help in maintaining the proper functioning of the thyroid gland. It also contains copper, zinc and vitamins B and E, all of which are essential to stay healthy. Roasted gram flour

Provides instant energy and is a brilliant source of protein (100g delivers close to 20g of protein). Has a lot of insoluble fibre, which helps cleanse the stomach and detox the body.

It is a wonder food for those who are suffering from gas, acidity and constipation. Indian gooseberry

It is the most concentrated plant source of Vitamin C.

Amla (above) is a potent antioxidant and a great immunity-booster, besides helping improve absorption of iron and calcium from food.

The berry also has the trace mineral chromium, which helps boost the secretion of insulin and is a liver detoxer.

