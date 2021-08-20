Unique spices add value to tea

Tea is one of the most consumed drinks in the world. The effortless process and diversity have made it a popular drink across nations.

Various ingredients and spices added to tea have the power to boost the immune system, reduce stress and anxiety and guard against various diseases.

In India, spices have been added to tea for thousands of years. They have therapeutic and remedial properties.

The addition of cinnamon, cardamom and black pepper cloves to tea not only enhances its taste but also increases the health benefits.

These are common spices that we use from our kitchens on a day-to-day basis.

However, there are a few spices such as asafoetida and dandelion roots that are unique and matchless for making a perfect tea blend.

The dried fluid collected from the roots of Ferula plants is known as asafoetida (Ferula asafoetida).

While the plant is native to Afghanistan and Iraq, asafoetida is widely used in Indian cuisine, where it is dried and powdered into a spice known as Hing.

Having antibacterial and antifungal properties, this ingredient is highly beneficial for everyone.

Asafoetida also adds a new level of flavour to the tea with its health-related properties and distinct savoury taste.

Asafoetida is used in a few varieties of tea such as Masala Green, Kashmiri Kahwa, Kahwa Green, Ginger and Lemon Hing. From reducing blood pressure to relieving asthma symptoms and aiding digestion, asafoetida has plenty of health benefits.

Dandelion is a flowering plant that can be found all over the world. It is a common plant in North America.

It is a tough plant that thrives in low-light environments. Its flowers, leaves and roots can be used to make tea.

Dandelion roots are found in a few varieties of tea such as Dandelion Root, Butterscotch, Lemon Dandelion and Spiced.

Dandelion roots are rich in nutrients and helps to detoxify the liver in a big way.

Many people regard this plant as just another pesky weed that grows in their backyard but it has tremendous medicinal value.

Indo-Asian News Service