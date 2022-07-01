Uorfi dresses in wire

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed, who recently changed her name to Uorfi, is known for her bizarre style sense.

She recently took it to the next level by dressing up in just wires and posted it on Instagram.

She wrote: "Yeah, this is wire! Also there was no cutting of the wires.

"I think this looks da bomb! I think I'll be trying different colours as well! Fashion is all about experimenting, creating something, making a statement."

Meera to portray asexuality

Actress Meera Chopra is known for her unique choice of roles that are a mix of bold and hard-hitting.

Her next film, Super Woman, will be India's first film to deal with asexuality.

"I was so intrigued by the script. The term asexual is alien to Indians," said Meera.

"So many women and men struggle to make their peers understand how they feel about it.

"While researching for the film, I came across jaw-dropping statistics on the number of suicides and forced marriages of asexual women. It is alarming!

"With Super Woman, we aim to bring a ray of hope to people who are struggling to convey their real feelings to society."

Sonali used to lose roles due to underworld pressure

Sonali Bendre, one of the most popular Bollywood faces in the 1990s, says that she lost several roles during that time because of the underworld's influence on the industry.

"There were times when I was supposed to do a role and it went to someone else because someone made a phone call," she said on The Ranveer Show podcast.

"The director or co-actor would call me and say, 'I have that pressure and I can't do anything about it.' And I would say, 'I understand.'"

Sonali, who recently made her OTT debut with The Broken News, said then film producer Goldie Behl, who is now her husband, helped her get through the phase.

Comedian Senthil's son makes debut

Funnyman Senthil (centre) has a key role in the Tamil film Thadai Udai. Interestingly, it also features his son Manikanda Prabhu (left), who is making his acting debut.

While sharing photos from the film on Instagram, actor Bobby Simhaa (right) posted: "Real father and son acting as reel father and son!"

Shah Rukh posts rare selfie

A day after celebrating 30 years in the Hindi film industry, actor Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday posted a rare selfie on Instagram.

He also thanked his fans for celebrating the occasion with "cakes and all things nice" and said that the best way for him to celebrate "is to work round the clock".

Fans also showered him with love and praised his comeback films. A fan wrote: "Remember the first instalment of Don, it's Don look."

Another wrote: "Thank you for posting. You are seriously the best for your fans."

Meena reunites with her first screen hero after 32 years

Meena made her acting debut as a child in the 1982 Sivaji Ganesan Tamil film Nenjangal. She then ruled the roost as the No. 1 heroine in South Indian films in the 1990s, starring opposite the likes of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and Vishnuvardhan.

Her first film as a heroine was the 1990 Telugu production Navayugam, starring Rajendra Prasad. Meena, whose husband Vidyasagar died on Monday in Chennai due to severe lung infection, recently posted a photo (above) with Prasad on Instagram, saying they have reunited for a new movie. The duo will portray an elderly couple, but no other details are available.

Yasha to make Telugu film debut

Actress Yasha Shivakumar, who is awaiting the release of Bairagee, is all set to go beyond the Kannada film industry. She recently signed a contract to do the film Vey Daruvey, which will be her Telugu debut.

She will be acting alongside Sairam Shankar, brother of director Puri Jagannadh.

"I never expected to get an offer from the Telugu industry so early in my career," said Yasha.

"The makers saw my photos and felt that I suited the character, which was a nice surprise.

"I can understand and speak a little bit of Telugu. I play a middle-class teen who enjoys whatever she does. I will sport a traditional and modern look. The movie will touch on a burning issue, which will make everyone take notice of it."