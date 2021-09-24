Urvashi finds martial arts fun

Radhika never loves in instalments

Actress Radhika Madan, who is gearing up for the release of her romantic film Shiddat, does not love in instalments.

"I always get into serious love," she told IANS. "It is either zero or hundred. There is no in between."

Aamir called Chaitanya to offer Laal Singh Chaddha role

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya (left) is set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

He recently told Deccan Chronicle that Aamir (second from left) himself called and offered him the role.

"After discussing the initial modalities of the script with Aamir, I went to Mumbai for final discussions and was quickly on board. It was like magic. Aamir said he'd watched some of my performances and was very impressed. He felt I'd be apt for the role."

Regina plays archaeologist in thriller

Regina Cassandra is known for experimenting with genres.

The Tamil actress will next be seen in Soorpanagai, a bilingual film about a dreadful incident that occurred 100 years ago.

She plays an archaeologist who assists in the investigation into a series of mysterious deaths.

Samantha dismisses separation talk

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most loved couples in Telugu filmdom. But recent talk about their separation has upset several fans.

The actress recently snapped at a reporter who tried to raise the issue when she was leaving the Tirumala temple.

"I have come to a temple, don't you have any sense?" she said.

The controversy began after Samantha changed her name on her social media accounts from Akkineni, Chaitanya's surname, to her initial S.

Taapsee shows off athletic physique

Taapsee Pannu has left fans impressed with her impressive transformation for her upcoming sports films Shabaash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket.

The Bollywood actress took to her Instagram handle to post a photo from her training session at a sports stadium.

Dressed in running gear, she described it as the calm before the storm.

Urvashi finds martial arts fun

Urvashi Rautela is in action mode and learning martial arts for her upcoming film.

"I love the idea of fighting and learning a new skill set," she said.

"To me, it's like school for life.

"Martial arts is fun, it's all choreographed, a bit like dance. Which is cool because it's very fluid with the big kicks and flips."

Vijay files case against 11, including parents

Tamil superstar Vijay has filed a court case in Chennai against 11 people, including his parents S. Chandrashekhar and Shobha, for using his name for political purposes.

The Vijay Makkal Mandram recently announced that it would contest the local body elections on Oct 6 and 9 in nine Tamil Nadu districts.

Vijay's counsel contented in court that the political outfit was started by Vijay's father without his permission.