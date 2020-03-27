Vaani inspired by Madhuri and Sridevi

Actress Vaani Kapoor (left) says she has always been inspired by the dancing and acting skills of Bollywood divas Madhuri Dixit and the late Sridevi.

Vaani's dance hits include "Ghungroo" in War and "Nashe si chadh gayi" in Befikre, among others.

She will now be seen in a glamorous avatar in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera, in which she plays the role of a performer.

"I've always believed for actors it's very important and integral to try and learn as many art forms as they can in order to make their performance an overall success," said Vaani.

"I consider myself very lucky that the people and the industry have given me so much appreciation for my dance pieces."

Vaani did not have any formal training in dancing before she entered Bollywood.

"Honestly, it wasn't easy," she said. "I never received formal training as a dancer until I entered Bollywood.

"I was always inspired by actors such as Madhuri, Sridevi and so many others. They are performers.

"I have always aspired to be an actor who not only acts but is an overall performer. It's taken a lot of hard work behind each piece that I put out in front of the audience."

The actress said she is excited to play a performer in Shamshera.

"In Shamshera I dance my way into the hearts of people and I have some amazing songs to perform on," she said.

"I'm hoping that all the songs of Shamshera become a huge success.

"It's a product of our love, sweat and hard work."

Indo-Asian News Service