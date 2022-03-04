Vaani shares great chemistry with Ranbir

Avantika's mother got her access to industry people but not to work

Avantika Dassani (right) has been receiving praise for her performance in the OTT series Mithya. But some believe she got the break through her mother Bhagyashree, who is a well-known actress. Her brother Abhimanyu Dassani too is an actor.

Avantika told PTI that "there is a lot of love and respect for my mother and brother in the industry, but this is limited to meetings and never actually translated to work".

"Someone will have a cup of chai with me but I won't get a movie or a show because I am so-and-so's daughter," she said. I still have to earn that."

Gayathrie makes Malayalam debut

Actress Gayathrie Shankar, who has impressed audiences with her performances in Tamil films such as Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Rummy, will make her Malayalam film debut with Nnaa...Thaan Case Kodu!!.

Directed by Ratish Poduval, the film will feature actor Kunchacko Boban in the lead role along with Gayathrie.

The makers officially commenced the shooting of the film with a puja ceremony in Cheruvathoor, Kerala, last Saturday.

Mouni celebrates one-month wedding anniversary

Actress Mouni Roy recently shared a series of photos from various ceremonies held during her wedding with entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa on Jan 27.

The couple got married under both South Indian and Bengali rituals in the presence of close friends and family.

She captioned the post: "How do I love you? Oh, this way and that way. Oh, happily. Perhaps I may elaborate by demonstration? Like this, and like this and no more words now…"

Rubina suffers back injury

Bigg Boss 14 winner and actress Rubina Dilaik recently took to her Instagram handle to inform fans about her back injury.

She shared a photo showing bruises on her back which were covered with bandages.

Rubina did not mention how it happened but she captioned the photo: "Not everything goes as per plan."

Sanya to star in Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen

Critically acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen will be remade in Hindi with Sanya Malhotra (centre) playing the lead role. It will be directed by Arati Kadav (left), known for doing Netflix original Cargo, and produced by actor Harman Baweja.

The film touches on the politics around women entering the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

Vaani shares great chemistry with Ranbir

Vaani Kapoor believes she and Ranbir Kapoor share a great on-screen chemistry in the upcoming film Shamshera.

"I had so much fun working and exchanging notes with him," said the actress. "I think Ranbir and I have given our best for Shamshera. We are definitely a fresh pairing on screen and we have been told that we have great chemistry."

Vidyut to host action reality series India's Ultimate Warrior

Vidyut Jammwal, who has trained in the oldest martial art form Kalaripayattu, is set to host the action reality show India's Ultimate Warrior.

"It is high time reality shows become real," the Bollywood actor said. "The job bestowed upon me is to find the ultimate warrior - someone who experiences everything with his mind, body and spirit at any given moment. We put the fighters in the toughest situations to bring out their best. The person who gets the best out of himself is India's ultimate warrior."

The show premieres today on the OTT platform discovery+.