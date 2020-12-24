JEYASHRI SURESH

Gram flour is the magic ingredient that replaces the egg in this vegan fried rice dish, which is rich in protein.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients: Cooked rice: 3 cups Oil: 2 tbsp Besan/gram flour/chickpea flour: ½ cup Turmeric powder: ¼ tsp Black salt/kala namak: ½ tsp Salt: As needed Chopped garlic: 2 tbsp Chopped spring onion greens: 2 tbsp Carrots: ¼ cup Sweet corn: ¼ cup Capsicum: 3 tbsp Soya sauce: 1 tbsp Red chilli sauce: ½ tbsp Pepper powder: To taste Spring onion greens: Few

Method: 1) Cook the rice with the grains separate. 2) Pour the gram flour/chickpeas flour in a bowl. 3) Add turmeric powder, black salt and a few pinches of pepper and salt. Add water and make it into a thick batter. 4) Take 1 tbsp oil in a pan and add the gram flour mixture. 5) Cook this in medium flame. Initially it will turn into a mass. After a few minutes, it will start to crumble. 6) Once the besan is crumbly, like bhurji, switch off the flame and keep it aside. 7) In the same pan, pour 1 tbsp oil. Add one slit green chilli, finely-chopped garlic and chopped spring onion greens. Cook this for 2-3 minutes. 8) Add the carrot, sweet corn and capsicum. Cook this on high heat for two minutes. 9) Add soya sauce and red chilli sauce. Saute for a minute and add the cooked gram flour. 10) Add the cooked rice. Mix well evenly and gently. Cook this for a minute and switch off. Vegan "egg" fried rice is ready.

Notes: I used basmati rice. You can use any short-grain rice. Vegan "egg" fried rice tastes best with gobi Manchurian.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com