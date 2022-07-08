JEYASHRI SURESH

Vegetable sevai or idiyappam is a popular breakfast meal in south India. It is a colourful, flavourful and quick-to-make recipe loaded with vegetables.

The yummy dish is convenient for bachelors and working women as frozen vegetables can be used.

Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 25 minutes Serves: 2 Ingredients Rice noodles: 2 blocks Oil: 1 tbsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Urad dal: 1 tsp Grated ginger: 1 tsp Curry leaves: Few Asafoetida: 2 pinches Peanuts: 2 tbsp Mixed vegetables: ½ cup Capsicum (cubed): ½ Turmeric powder: ½ tsp Salt: As needed

Curry podi ingredients Urad dal: 2 tbsp Chana dal: 2 tbsp Coriander seeds (dhaniya): 1 tbsp Red chilli: 5 Oil: 1 tsp Method 1) Cook the rice noodles and put aside. 2) To make curry podi, add oil to a pan. 3) Add the rest of the ingredients and roast till the dal turns golden brown. Remove from the pan and cool. 4) Grind the roasted ingredients into fine powder. You will get around 6 tbsp of the powder, which you can store in an airtight container and use it to make any south Indian curry. 5) In a pan, add oil, mustard seeds, urad dal, grated ginger, slit green chilli, asafoetida, curry leaves and peanuts. Saute till the peanuts become crunchy. 6) Add capsicum, carrot and peas. If you are using cauliflower or potato, par boil it before adding. 7) Add turmeric powder, asafoetida and salt. Saute for 3 minutes. Let this become crunchy. 8) Add the cooked idiyappam and curry powder (I added 21/2 tbsp). 9) Add the ground ingredients and mix well. 10) Garnish with coriander leaves before serving. You can also add 1-2 tbsp of grated coconut. Notes: a) The dish can be served with plain curd or vadam (crispy, fried south Indian treats). b) Use any brand of rice noodles for making this vegetable idiyappam.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com