Vegetable kurma with coconut milk

Kurma is an Indian curry dish, usually mildly spiced with a rich, creamy sauce. It is sometimes made with yogurt, cream and ground cashews. But this vegan version gets its creaminess and richness from blended cashews and coconut milk.

It is comfort food at its best. Nothing beats a warm bowl of rich curried vegetables, especially with a piece of naan, chapatti or idiyappam.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients: Mixed vegetables (I used carrot, potato, peas and cauliflower): 3 cups Onions: 2 Tomato: 1 Coconut: 3 tbsp Fennel seeds: 1 tsp Kalpasi/stone flower (optional): 1 Garlic: 3 cloves Green chillies: 3 Cashewnuts: 10 Coconut oil: 1 tbsp Water: 1 cup Coriander powder: 1 tsp Mint leaves: Few Thick coconut milk: ¼ cup Coriander leaves: Few Salt: As needed

Method: 1) Grind the coconut, fennel seeds, green chillies, garlic, cashew nuts and kalpasi into a fine paste. If the cashewnuts were in a freezer, soak them in hot water for five minutes and then grind. You can add some water while grinding. Keep this aside. 2) Pour 1 tbsp of coconut oil into a pressure cooker. You can use cooking oil, too. Coconut oil, though, will give a very nice flavour. 3) Add the finely chopped onions, mint leaves and green chilli. Saute till they become translucent. Add some salt while doing this. 4) Puree one tomato and add it. 5) Cook for two minutes. Add the mixed vegetables. 6) Add 1 tsp coriander powder and salt to taste. Now add the ground masala paste. Mix well and add 1 cup water. 7) Cover the cooker and pressure-cook for one whistle. If the whistle comes too quickly, cook for two whistles. 8) Switch off the flame and allow the pressure to release naturally. Once it is released, open the cooker and mix the items well. 9) Add the thick coconut milk. Cook for a minute. 10) Switch off the flame and garnish with coriander leaves.

Notes: a) You can add whole spices such as cardamom, bay leaf, cinnamon and cloves to the oil. b) You can use frozen vegetables.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com