JEYASHRI SURESH

A sandwich might sound like a "boring" meal. But it is anything but boring when stuffed with the right vegetables.

Kids will love a vegetable tawa sandwich as it is tasty and healthy. Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 25 minutes Serves: 3 Ingredients: Bread slices: 10 Butter: As needed to toast Green chutney: ¼ cup To make vegetable masala: Oil: 3 tsp Green chilli: 1 Chopped garlic: 2 tbsp Onions: 2 (finely chopped) Salt: As needed Finely chopped carrot: ¼ cup Finely chopped cabbage: ¼ cup Finely chopped cauliflower: ¼ cup Finely chopped capsicum: ¼ cup Red chilli powder: 1 tsp Garam masala: ½ tsp Boiled and mashed potato: 1 cup Cucumber sliced into roundels: A few Chaat masala: 1 tsp Method: 1) Heat the oil in a pan and add garlic and chilli. Saute for a minute. Add onions and some salt and saute till translucent. 2) Add the carrot, cabbage, cauliflower and capsicum. Saute for a minute. 3) Add salt, chilli powder, garam masala and mashed potato. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes. 4) Switch off the flame. If needed, you can add lemon juice. 5) The sandwich filling is ready. It can also be used for making mixed vegetable paratha. 6) On one side of a slice of bread, spread green chutney. You can use ketchup or chilli sauce if you want. Add the filling on it. 7) Place 4-5 sliced cucumbers on it. This is optional but gives a nice taste. Sprinkle two pinches of chaat masala. 8) On another slice of bread, add green chutney. You can spread ketchup or sweet chutney too. 9) Heat some butter in a pan. Place the sandwich and toast on both sides till golden brown. Add more butter while toasting. You can use a sandwich maker too. 10) Repeat the same process for the rest of the bread and filling. Vegetable tawa sandwich is ready. Cut it into two pieces and serve. Notes: a) You can add sweet corn, peas, baby corn and finely chopped broccoli too. b) Potato can be replaced with sweet potato. c) Cheese slices or grated cheese can be placed on top of the cucumber. d) You can use white or wheat bread to make this sandwich.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com