Vermicelli pudding in coconut milk

JEYASHRI SURESH

This is a typical south Indian sweet dish made with vermicelli, milk, sugar and dry fruits.

I made this pudding with jaggery and coconut milk. You can choose to reduce the sweetness and the children will still love it. Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 20 minutes Serves: 3 Ingredients: 1/3 cup roasted vermicelli 1½ cup diluted coconut milk ½ cup thick coconut milk ½ cup powdered jaggery ½ tsp cardamom powder 2 tsp ghee Few cashew nuts Method: 1) Melt ghee in a hot pan and add the cashew nuts, frying this till they become golden brown before removing them from the pan for use later. 2) Add the vermicelli and roast for a minute. If using unroasted vermicelli, cook till it turns golden brown. 3) Add the diluted coconut milk. I used store-bought coconut milk, which was thick, so I diluted ½ cup of the coconut milk with 1 cup of water. 4) Let the vermicelli cook well in the thin coconut milk over a low-medium flame. 5) Once the vermicelli is cooked, add the powdered jaggery. You can also melt the jaggery in ¼ cup of water, filter this and add to the cooked vermicelli. 6) Mix well and cook till the jaggery dissolves completely. 7) Add the thick coconut milk and mix well. 8) Add cardamom powder and the roasted cashew nuts. Mix well before serving. Notes: a) You can replace coconut milk with fresh milk and add the jaggery to the cooked dish after it has been cooled. b) You can add roasted coconut bits to the dish.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com