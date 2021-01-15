Vicky excited about his 'biggest film'

On the second anniversary of his biggest hit, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal (left) unveiled the first posters of his new film, The Immortal Ashwatthama.

The actor, who was last seen in the horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, shared two abstract posters from the film on Monday - none of which feature him.

The film is pitched as a futuristic sci-fi thriller, based on a character from the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

Ashwatthama was the son of Guru Dronacharya, who fought in the battle of Kurukshetra for the Kauravas against the Pandavas.

The film reunites the actor with his Uri director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala.

In 2018, Uri took India by storm - winning rave reviews and striking gold at the box office.

It won four National Awards, including best actor for Vicky and best director for Aditya.

Sharing the posters on social media, Vicky wrote: "Overwhelmed and ecstatic! On the 2nd anniversary of Uri: The Surgical Strike, the team gives you a glimpse into the world of The Immortal Ashwatthama. Can't wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of Aditya Dhar."

For his role in the film, Vicky, whose upcoming projects include period drama Takht, Sardar Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic, has reportedly learnt mixed martial arts, with focus on krav maga and jiujitsu.

The Immortal Ashwatthama's first look, unveiled by Screwvala's production house RSVP, shows a futuristic setting with multiple skyscrapers in the background and Vicky as Ashwatthama holding a lightning sword.

"Raising the bar higher for the superhero genre not only in India but across the world, this film is a high-concept visual spectacle in the making. From the team that brought to you URI The Surgical Strike, presenting @vickykaushal09 in and as #TheImmortalAshwatthama," RSVP captioned the poster.

Calling The Immortal Ashwatthama the biggest film of his career yet, Vicky said it's going to be an exhilarating experience for him to explore technology alongside his craft.

"Ashwatthama is Aditya's dream project and it required the backing of a visionary like Ronnie to bring this spectacle to audiences," Vicky said.

"It's going to be a new space for me as an actor, exploring the newest form of technology alongside acting."

Aditya, who is both the writer and director of the project, said he will approach The Immortal Ashwatthama in a responsible manner as it's a retelling of an epic story.

"We are working hard to create a visual spectacle that audiences across India would have never seen before," he said.

"I promise this would not just be a film, but an experience.

"More than the pressure, I am taking this film as a responsibility of telling this epic story in the way it is meant to be told. I hope audiences shower the same love to Ashwatthama as they did to Uri."

Shooting for Ashwatthama will begin later this year.