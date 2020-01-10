Vidya wants to take on the Khans

Vidya Balan wants bigger openings for her films than Bollywood's male superstars.

"These are interesting times for actresses in Bollywood, for the way they are being presented on screen," said the actress.

"I am greedy. I want bigger openings than them (the male superstars).

"I think it's a very interesting time in Hindi cinema. I really look forward to this decade. As a female actor at the age of 41, I am amazed by the variety of roles and the kinds of films I am being offered."

Vidya has been feted for her performances in films such as The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Tumhari Sulu, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Paa.

She was last seen in the multistarrer Mission Mangal, which collected close to Rs300 crore at the box-office.

Her next release, a biopic of mathematics wizard Shakuntala Devi, has already garnered ample buzz. It is directed and written by Anu Menon and scheduled for release on May 8.

It is often said that Vidya is the only actress in Bollywood who guarantees a big opening at the box-office - like the Khans (Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir) or Akshay Kumar.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said that one day a female-centric film "might do Rs200 crores or Rs500 crores" without a prominent actor like Akshay.

Vidya co-starred with Akshay in the 2018 film Mission Mangal, which is dominated by female stars.

However, the film's success is often credited to Akshay.

Talking about the role of women in commercial cinema, Vidya told the publication: "When I was doing No One Killed Jessica, people thought that it is a small role. But it did very well.

"That was the phase when the game was changing. But back then there were very few films of that kind. But today more female-centric films are being made and we are doing better business.

"For Mission Mangal, of course, we can't take credit solely. There was Akshay Kumar who was a huge star and it helped us immensely. It was headlined by him.

"But today we might still need that and I am saying that in a few years even that might change. Tomorrow we might do Rs200 crores or Rs500 crores without an Akshay Kumar, hopefully."

Speaking at IIT Bombay's Tech Fest 2020 recently, Vidya pointed out that the last decade has been one of significant change for actresses in Bollywood.

"Over the past 10 years, the scope has increased and expanded," she said. "It's a very exciting and exhilarating time.

"I can't talk about my next film because it hasn't been announced yet and the film I am doing next does not belong to a genre that has been seen in Hindi cinema before.

"I am talking about a film after the biopic of Shakuntala Devi. It's a genre one couldn't have imagined and, for me as a female actor, it is interesting because I am the centre of everything in it. So, the game is changing big-time."

Asked which actresses she has looked up to in Hindi cinema, Vidya replied: "I always looked up to Shabana Azmi. She was an actress with a voice.

"She was not scared to express her opinions and the kind of roles she picked for herself. She has a strong influence on me.

"In another way Sridevi, because she was probably one of the biggest commercial successes as a female actor. People say she used to command the same price as her male counterparts and people went to watch films because of her.

"She did a variety of roles and I loved her as an actor. Sridevi was a completely different person from Shabana Azmi. She was so quiet and withdrawn, yet she had commanding screen presence. She quietly did what she had to do.

"I think these are the women from the film industry I really admire."

Indo-Asian News Service

