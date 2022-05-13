Vishnu 'gives Jay a soul' in Malam

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Singaporean-Indian actor Vishnu Krishnan plays the lead role in the independent film Malam, which was recently featured at the Jaffna International Cinema Festival and UK Asian Film Festival.

Produced by M'GO Films' Panuksmi Hardjowirogo and Michel Cayla, it tells the story of Jay, a young man haunted by a murder committed back home in Malaysia.

He is sent to a housing block marked for demolition in Singapore and gets caught in an endless night of seduction, deadly violence and betrayal.

Vishnu, whose family hails from Chennai, plays Jay, the son of a Malaysian-Indian father and a Malay mother, to perfection.

"When Vishnu came for the audition, we were struck by how charismatic and natural he was," said Malam's director Leonard Yip, who won the Special Achievement Award and the Special Jury Prize at the 11th and 15th Singapore International Film Festival.

"Not only could he embody a character, but he could also play it with such depth that you could tell the emotions ran deeper within him. It showed in his mannerisms, eyes and screen presence.

"We decided to change and adapt the entire script to having a South Asian lead, which meant a significant rethink and rewrite.

"Vishnu's dedication to the craft of acting and performance brought Jay's character to life on screen. Vishnu gave Jay a soul."

Malam is Vishnu's first feature film. He previously featured prominently in productions by Andsoforth, Singapore's premier immersive theatre company, such as Alice in Wonderland and The Spy, The Thug, His Wife and Her Lover.

Formally trained at The Barry John Acting Studio in Mumbai, Vishnu, who works in the financial industry to support his acting career, continued his training in the United Kingdom, United States and Singapore.

Malam also features Mohan Vellayan, a prominent Mediacorp artiste. He plays Siva, Jay's father.

Tamil, Malay, Hokkien, Mandarin and English are spoken in Malam, which is the Indonesian word for night. It was mostly shot in Singapore, with about 20 per cent in Malaysia. The film also has a brief commentary on Indian workers in Singapore.

"Malam is about family. It is about love," said Leonard. "The film revolves around characters who live on the edge of a dark and sweltering dystopian Singaporean universe.

"It is set in a unique, fabled South-east Asian universe that embraces the contemporary but is still steeped in superstition and a darker mystical realm. Malam is my attempt to create a dark, sweltering fable of the immigrant experience."

The makers are in the process of featuring Malam on a streaming platform like Netflix or Amazon Prime.

santosh@sph.com.sg