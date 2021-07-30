Watermelon sharbat

JEYASHRI SURESH

This quick-to-make drink gives you a burst of flavours and is one of the best coolers to keep you refreshed when the weather is hot.

It takes only water, lemon and watermelon to make this drink, which can be refrigerated for an hour and served.

Preparation time: 10 minutes Serves: 2 Ingredients: Sabja seeds: 1 tsp Cubed watermelon: 1 cup Mint leaves: 5 Black salt: ½ tsp Ice cubes: A few Lemon juice: 2 tsp Water (optional): ½ cup Method: 1) Soak the sabja seeds in 2 tbsp water for 15 minutes. 2) The seeds will bloom and have a jelly-like consistency. 3) Blend watermelon, mint leaves, black salt, ice cubes and lemon juice in a mixie jar. 4) Sieve the sharbat. 5) If needed, add ½ cup of water. 6) Add the soaked sabja seeds. 7) Mix well. 8) Serve immediately. 9) You can store this in the refrigerator for an hour. Notes: a) Even without sugar the drink tastes yummy. There is no need to add any sweetener. b) Black salt enhances the taste. c) A tiny piece of ginger can be added while grinding. d) Instead of lemon juice, you can add the juice from one orange to the sharbat. tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com