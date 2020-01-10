Wear your individuality in 2020 TOP TRENDS

In this era of fast fashion, when trends change every two weeks, "individuality" and "authenticity" will be the buzzwords in 2020.

Indian fashion industry experts vouch that it will be a year when "people will not be afraid of being themselves" and "will wear what they want".

What will the trends be this year? Here's what top Indian designers say:

Manish Malhotra The fashion rule for 2020 is dress yourself unapologetically.

I see fabulous energy in younger designers who don't fear to be true to themselves.

They wear what they want and style or mix it up.

What is phenomenal is that in the past few years, people have not been afraid of being themselves and that's a big trend that's going to rule this year.

Nachiket Barve Self-expression through fashion and wanting to do things your own way will be the buzzwords for 2020. It's the year of individuality and authenticity.

Anamika Khanna In fast fashion, things come and go. What I am seeing is individuality.

People want to make a statement in their own way.

Sandeep Khosla Everything that is already there will continue to be there and a bit more fun will come in 2020.

TOP TRENDS

Exaggerated sleeves

A range of puffy, voluminous sleeves will flourish. These always provide sensational looks.

Polka dots

It is classic fashion. "Be it a brunch or a cocktail party, polka dots are always there for you," says designer Sunaina Khera.

Off-shoulder dresses/blouses

The boho look is back. This time it is micro-pleated and exaggerated sleeves.

Tie-dye

The tie-and-dye form of art on fabrics, Bandhani printed dresses, has caught the interest of women of all ages.

"To flaunt a chic look on any occasion, a Bandhani printed crop top with a palazzo is utterly good," says Nidhi Yadav, creative head and founder at AKS Clothings.

Fringed blouse, draped sari

The sari can be wrapped in various styles. It goes perfectly well with the theme of any occasion.

With the trend of mix-and-match, a fringed blouse with a draped sari is surely going to be the highlight of the year, say Odhni fashion house's Puneet and Yatin Jain.

Timeless elegance

Revival of traditional art forms, such as native embroideries and folk fashion.

People like to marry the timeless elegance and richness of the old with contemporary relaxed silhouettes.

Kutch, featuring age-old nomadic embroidery, is popular again.

"The mix of relaxed silhouettes with inspired-from-original Kutch embroidery details just brings more flavour to the entire garment in the 'chicest' way possible," says Lynda Lee, design head at Vajor.

Tiered dresses

Layered dresses that are fun and flowy are perfect for summer evenings and can be dressed up or down with the right accessories, say designers Saaksha and Kinni.

Designer blouses

Modern renditions of classic weaves, like pairing the sari with a shirt-blouse or showing off a delicate shoulder with an off-shoulder blouse. "Or go for long top blouses as they are fashionable, cool and very comfortable. Finish it off with bold accessories," says Sudarshan Santosh Budhia, director and owner of Julahaa Sarees.

Silky solids

One way to look effortless is to wear a solid dress. It helps to dress up or down, according to personal style and convenience.

A solid dress with silk fabric looks elegant and bold.

Boho chic

Boho style is all about being free-spirited and comfortable in one's own skin. It makes the person look creative and beautiful. "With tunic dresses, maxi dresses and ruffle and small details like embroidery or geometric patterns, it will definitely flatter and add to your feminine side," says Vikash Pacheriwal, co-founder of women's clothing brand Raisin. "Bold silver accessories will add to your appeal."

Bold colours Bright pinks, purples and yellows will shine.

Indo-Asian News Service