What to do if you are catfished

There are various types of online impersonations.

It can be an adult impersonating a teenager or a teenager befriending a person online just to mock, ridicule or cyberbully later.

It can also be a former lover wanting to exact revenge.

Catfishing occurs when a person creates an online identity for the purpose of pursuing a fake romantic relationship.

The person will use a fictitious name and photos of attractive people to entice. Ex-lovers often catfish. This can affect the mental health of the target.

Here are nine signs of catfishing: lThe profile photo is chosen according to the target's taste. lThe profile photo never changes. lThe target is drawn into a deeper relationship quickly. lThe person appears too good to be true. lThe fake lover will talk mainly about things that interest the target. lThe language patterns will be familiar. l Other online friends will be few. lThe fake lover will avoid face-to-face meetings. lPersonal history will be guarded.

Catfishing is likely to have a significant impact on the target.

Dr Vihan Sanyal, psychotherapist and founder of Indian company Mind Factory, says the target's mental health will be affected and there will be: lDifficulty in trusting others. lShame and embarrassment. lSleepless nights. lIncreased stress levels. lIncreased fear, anxiety and paranoia. lDependency problems. llDepressive symptoms. lSuicidal thoughts.

Dr Sanyal suggests these steps that can be taken to counter catfishing: lCut all contact immediately and block the person on all social media platforms and accounts. lStop self-blaming - many others get catfished each day around the world. lAccept what happened as this is crucial to mental health. lSee things as they are and identify fact over fiction. lBecome socially active with supportive friends as there is nothing to feel ashamed of. lTake precautions and ensure you become more vigilant in your interactions with people. lContact a mental health professional to help you overcome the negative feelings. A few counselling sessions can help leave a positive impact.

Indo-Asian News Service