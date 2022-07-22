Vineet puts on 10kg for gangster-politician role

Vineet Kumar Singh, who is set to play gangster-politician Haroon Shah Ali Baig aka Saheb in the third season of Rangbaaz, has put on 10kg for the role.

"Gaining 10kg for the role was quite strenuous," said the Bollywood actor.

"But it was very important for me to look the part I was playing. I was put on a strict diet and laborious training."

Director calls Bhumi's bluff

Netizens witnessed an interesting banter on Instagram, between Raksha Bandhan star Bhumi Pednekar and director-producer Aanand L. Rai when they were in Jodhpur recently.

The actress posted a series of photos of herself with a massive plate that consisted of some authentic Rajasthani delicacies.

"Image No. 3 is proof I finished that thali all by myself," she wrote, referring to a photo of her looking like she's almost asleep on the restaurant couch.

But Aanand set the record straight by saying: "The plate in the last photo is not yours, I know."

Goundamani returns with Tamil hero's film

Goundamani has etched a special place in the hearts of Tamil cinema fans with the hilarious characters he has played over five decades. But he has turned down several films in recent times, disappointing fans who are hungry for more of his wit on screen.

Now comes the news that Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan has managed to convince the legend to star in his upcoming movie.

Goundamani will make a comeback in Maaveeran and will play Sivakarthikeyan periayappa (paternal uncle).

Chef Harpal no different on screen

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi loves being on the show Channa Mereya because his character shares his ideology: "A recipe can guide you but when someone cooks with love, the food is going to be tasty. The kitchen is the most pious place on earth."

What has Rahul been 'keeping under wraps'?

Rahul Khanna, who is known for his unconventional choice of roles, has yet again taken the Instagram by storm: Posing on a couch wearing nothing but socks and holding just a cushion as cover.

He captioned the photo: "There's something I've been keeping under wraps - it's now time to share!"

Needless to say, his post garnered ample attention from netizens as well as his friends from the film industry.

Ranbir aces Kalaripayattu fight scene

Ranbir Kapoor learnt Kalaripayattu, a traditional Indian martial art, to ace one of the fighting sequences in the upcoming film Shamshera.

"We shot the scene on a dusty field," said director Karan Malhotra.

"It was hot and humid. To make matters worse, it was also windy. Hats off to Ranbir for pulling it off with elan. This is one of the highlights of the film."

Upasana upset media takes her chat about family out of context

Telugu star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela is upset the media misconstrued her remarks about not having children.

In a chat with spiritual guide Sadhguru, she expressed her reservations about having children. But some media outlets reported it as due to population control concerns and that the RRR actor is focused on his films and career instead of starting a family.

Upasana posted the article on Instagram and wrote: "OMG, this is not true. Please view the entire video and read my copy."