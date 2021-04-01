What you must take to office

If you worked in an office before Covid-19 hit the world, chances are you walked out one day in March last year hoping to return in a couple of weeks.

It is almost a year since and you have had to mostly work remotely from your home. But the situation has improved considerably and soon you will be back in your office.

The prospect of going back to a professional space and communicating with peers is exciting. But the transition from a largely comfortable homework space to a professional setup is not likely to be smooth.

It is better to carry some essentials which will help you ease into your new routine:

Convenient sipper

Don't forget to carry a sipper, especially when shared resources are not advisable to use.

Safeguard yourself from any virus or infection and add some excitement to your work life by flaunting the sippers in flamboyant colours.

This also can motivate you to hydrate regularly.

Noise-cancelling headphones

Quiet and stillness have been a major part of the work-from-home routine. Returning to the cacophony and laughter of a working space may be disturbing.

Good quality noise-cancelling headphones allow you to focus and streamline work.

Ear pods are also good if you want to cut off discreetly. Moisturising sanitiser Fear of the pandemic will linger when you return to work.

A good, affordable moisturising sanitiser can take care of any germs that may be around.

It will also ensure your hands feel soft.

Mindfulness journals

Between professional tasks and personal commitments, it is important to take time out for self-care.

Mindfulness journals allow us to get a grip on our thoughts and concerns and leave us feeling lighter during a coffee break.

Pick up journals which appeal to your senses and are close to your heart and feelings.

Aromatic tea

Aromatic teas have a charm of their own. These make you feel alive on dull days.

The teas make for a cooling beverage during hot days and are the perfect recuperation remedy you need when things are too hectic at work.

Indo-Asian News Service