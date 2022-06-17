What your teeth can reveal

Teeth allow us to eat delicious food, protect us from viruses and enable us to express our emotions confidently.

Dr Rajesh Shetty, founder of Dazzle Dental Clinic in Mumbai, said: "Well-aligned teeth boost our confidence. We can talk openly and smile brightly, which in turn help us feel happy."

When we smile, the brain releases neuropeptides, which help to fight off stress. Endorphins, which act as a mild pain reliever, and serotonin, which is an antidepressant, are also released.

Other than a confidence boost and improved mood, Dr Shetty pointed out other benefits from having good teeth: Strengthens immune system

Laughter increases blood cells and boosts the immune system by producing more antibodies and keeping away harmful diseases. Having good teeth allows us to laugh uninhibitedly.

Personality hint The two top-front teeth reveal our age - the younger a person, the more rounded and well-shaped the corners of these two teeth would be.

As a person starts to grow older, these two top-front teeth tend to get squarer and shorter.

Canine teeth can also give an insight into our personality.

Sharp, long and prominent canines suggest that a person has an aggressive personality, whereas blunt canines suggest a more calm and collective nature. Masculine and feminine traits The teeth flanking the two top-front teeth indicate a person's nature.

Shorter and rounded teeth indicate feminine traits, whereas larger and squarer teeth show that a person is masculine.

Pointy teeth indicate an aggressive personality. It can be related to short-temper or rudeness.

People with oval teeth tend to be well-organised. They keep things neat and are mostly considered perfectionists.

Rectangular teeth are associated with explosive and intense personalities. These individuals are also determined by nature.

Diet and healthy teeth

A healthy diet often results in good teeth. Poor diet or high consumption of unhealthy food can affect dental health. Food and drinks with high sugar content are bad for the teeth.

The appearance of your teeth can reveal your dietary habits and hygiene.

Indo-Asian News Service