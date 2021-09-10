Wheat flour coconut poli

JEYASHRI SURESH

Poli is an Indian flat bread made with a sweet filling of coconut and jaggery.

It is rolled like a chapati and then roasted on a hot tawa till it becomes soft and fluffy. The secret to making a good poli lies in its dough as well as the stuffing. Preparation time: 40 minutes Resting time: 30 minutes Cooking time: 20 minutes Makes: 4 polis Ingredients: Whole wheat flour: ½ cup Salt: ¼ tsp Turmeric powder: ½ tsp Sesame oil: 7 tsp Water: To make the dough Ghee: As needed to make the poli For the poornam (sweet filling): Powdered jaggery: ¼ cup Water: 2 tbsp Coconut: ½ cup Ghee: 1 tsp Cardamom powder: ½ tsp Method: 1) In a bowl, take the wheat flour, salt and turmeric powder. 2) Mix them well, add water, knead and make it into soft dough. 3) Add 4 tsp of sesame oil and knead well. 4) Smear 3 tsp of oil on the top and keep it covered for one hour. Use only sesame oil. 5) To make the poornam, take a pan and add jaggery and 2 tbsp of water. 6) Once the water starts boiling, add the grated coconut. 7) You can also filter the jaggery water and add the coconut. 8) Cook for two minutes - it will become a whole mass. 9) Let the water evaporate, but the poornam should not solidify. Otherwise, it will not be possible to pat the polis. 10) Add 1 tsp ghee and ½ tsp cardamom powder. Mix well and switch off the flame. Allow this to cool completely. 11) Make the dough into lemon-sized balls. Make the poornam also into lemon-sized balls. You can use banana leaf or butter paper. 12) I used butter paper. Grease it and place the dough ball at the centre. 13) Grease your hands with ghee and pat the dough ball gently and make a small disc. 14) Place the poornam in the centre. Gently close the edges. 15) Now start patting the polis using your fingers. 16) Do not use a rolling pin. 17) Gently push the filling to all the sides. Let the edges be thin. 18) Patiently do this process. 19) Heat a pan and gently take out the poli from the paper. 20) Place it on the tawa. Cook on both sides. Smear ghee on both sides. 21) Once it is cooked on both sides, remove it from the pan. 22) Repeat this process for the rest of the polis. 23) This whole wheat poli stays soft for up to seven hours. Notes: a) You can store it in the refrigerator, reheat it and serve it the next day. b) The same coconut poli poornam can also be used for making kozhukattai (South Indian dumpling made from rice flour).

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com