Wide range of tasty dishes

Shi Zhi Wei Kitchen

Established in 2014, Shi Zhi Wei Kitchen offers a wide variety of seafood and claypot dishes prepared in a variety of ways.

Whatever the occasion, there is something for everyone at the authentic Chinese Zi Char outlet.

Its extensive menu caters to various tastes.

Shi Zhi Wei Kitchen offers cuisine which are suitable for different group gatherings, ranging from small to large.

Shi Zhi Wei Kitchen has three outlets - located at Jalan Membina Blk 26, Clementi Blk 431 and Jurong East Blk 215.

For more information, visit: https://www.shi-zhi-wei.sg/

Teik Kee

Established in 2014, Teik Kee was originally known as Kao Zi Wei. It was rebranded Teik Kee in 2021. Teik Kee serves traditional chicken rice and mouth-watering Hong Kong roast meats which are well-loved by Singaporeans.

Enjoy a hearty meal including charcoal-roasted delights such as roasted duck, roasted pork, roasted char siew.

Its wide range of dishes are available at three outlets - Geylang Lorong 25A, Hougang Blk 159A and Tampines Blk 476.

The roast meats are barbecued to perfection. favourites are available all-day long.

More details can be found at: https://www.teik-kee

Daily Green

Daily Green was founded in 2015 on the philosophy of sharing quality vegetarian food among the community.

Its culinary team takes great pride in preparing and serving the best vegetarian dishes.

Care is taken to select the right ingredients and seasonings.

The wide range of dishes contributes to people's well-being and healthy lifestyle.

Daily Green outlets are located at Geylang Lorong 25A, Clementi Blk 431, Ang Mo Kio Blk 721, Yishun Blk 717, Lorong Chuan NTP+, Bedok Blk 217, Ubi 3014B and St George Blk 3.

For more details, visit: https://www.dailygreen.sg/