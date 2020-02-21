Women power drives Karan movie

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, whose digital content production wing Dharmatic has collaborated with streaming giant Netflix for a venture named Guilty, has said that his upcoming edge-of-the-seat thriller film has intrigue, resonance and relevance along with some terrific performances.

Guilty is led by women in all departments - be it acting, direction, writing or production - and Karan declared that he will continue collaborating with female talent in future too.

At the trailer launch on Tuesday, Karan was accompanied by the film's director Ruchi Narain, writers Kanika Dhillion and Atika Chohan and cast members Kiara Advani, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Taher Shabbir.

On the female-centric cast and crew, Karan said: "It's quite interesting that it is such a strong female-led narrative, led by a mainstream female actor, directed by a woman, creatively nurtured by a strong woman and all of us at Dharma are such strong feminists.

"We feel proud to tell this story and want to continue telling stories led by women, created by women and nurtured by women."

In Guilty, which will stream on Netflix from March 6, Kiara plays a musician's girlfriend. The story explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses her college heartthrob of rape.

"We are really excited to tell the story of Guilty," said Karan. "It has intrigue, resonance, relevance and, more than that, Guilty has a strong narrative and storytelling along with terrific performances. We are excited to actually have a film that is led by a solid mainstream star but also brings new talent to the table along with a very strong filmmaker."

After her grand web debut with Karan's segment in the anthology Lust Stories in 2018, Kiara returns to the digital space with Guilty.

Kiara said she had no qualms about returning to the medium.

"As an actor you want to reach out to as many people as possible," she said. "Fortunately, the script that came to me was Guilty.

"Lust Stories was a game changer for me. So there was never a second thought about doing Guilty. It seemed like a perfect opportunity."

Kiara said the story of Guilty is layered and so it cannot be classified as a thriller.

"Basically, consent is a victim of perception," she said. "And it's true because what may be consensual to you might not be consensual to someone else."

Ruchi, known for writing screenplays of films such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Calcutta Mail, said that, while sexual assault has always been a relevant issue, there is a lot more conversation and awareness around it today.

"There is a lot of talk and awareness these days about any kind of assault, but who do you believe?" she said. "What interested me the most in telling this story was that when you read an article there are opinions and a lot of things are academic. But life is about human beings and everybody is coming from a (certain) place, they have their own agenda.

"So when an issue like this happens, there are different reasons to believe and to not believe. So how do you really know? That's the question which bothers and plagues all of us.

"Everyone has a point of view and it is, in some way, relevant. It is a story about human complexities."

On Tuesday, Karan also took to social media to deny the reports claiming that he is launching Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz in Student Of The Year 3.

Earlier in the day, reports suggested that the Student Of The Year director will introduce the star kid and reality star in the third instalment of the hit franchise.

In his tweet, Karan requested media houses to stop publishing the false news. He wrote: "Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!"

Karan introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in the 2012 film Student Of The Year.

In last year's film Student Of The Year 2, he launched Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The second film was directed by Punit Malhotra.

Shah Rukh has said repeatedly that Suhana will first complete her studies and then think about entering Bollywood. The star kid is currently studying at New York University.

Indo-Asian News Service