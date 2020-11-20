The colourfully-painted tram for young readers in Kolkata. PHOTO: IANS

Kolkata, the culturally-rich Indian city, will unveil the world's first tram library on World Children's Day (Nov 20).

It will allow children to pick and read their favourite books while on the move.

West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), which runs the country's only functional tramways, and Apeejay Anand Children's Library have joined hands for this initiative.

The beautiful library on wheels, decorated with attractive artworks of children reading, houses books of different genres.

Oxford Bookstores has curated the selection of titles.

There will be several activities for children on board the tramcar - such as story telling, dramatised readings, poetry sessions and book launches.

"The idea behind the Kolkata Young Readers' Tramcar is that all children should get access to good books and what better than the Kolkata trams to deliver it," said Mr Rajanvir Singh Kapur, managing director, WBTC.

"The tram will run on the Shyambazar-Esplanade and Esplanade-Gariahat routes spanning north to south Kolkata. It will be free for children. People above 18 will have to pay the normal tram fares."

The tram will also roll down College Street, giving children a glimpse of some of the oldest educational institutions in India - the University of Calcutta and Presidency University - and hundreds of book stalls which line both sides of the street.

Ms Priti Paul, director, Apeejay Surrendra Group, said: "We believe that a library is essential to every child's holistic development and that knowledge and books are game changers enhancing the future of each child.

"Reading and learning on the move will undoubtedly augment their recreational environment and we are committed to facilitating this."

The Kolkata tramways have been operating since 1873 when trams were drawn by horses.

In 1880, the Calcutta Tramway Company was formed in London. It is now called the West Bengal Transport Corporation.

Indo-Asian News Service