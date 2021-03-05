Year of big masala movies

A scene from Cirkus (above) and other masala movies that will release this year. PHOTO: IANS

Bollywood has seen a surge in slice-of-life entertainers in recent years.

However, this year, many top filmmakers seem bullish about reloading the vintage larger-than-life formula that was a rage in the 1980s and '90s.

Although vintage masala never went away, Bollywood lately had been veering towards realism when it came to characters, plot and other entertainment factors.

The rise of OTT, where realistic content seems to find a better audience than the big screen, and the need for filmmakers to woo the audience back to the theatres seem to be reasons Bollywood is going no-holds-barred with cinematic idiom this year.

Some of the big films that revisit vintage masala with new-age swag were scheduled to hit the screens last year but got postponed owing to Covid-19.

These mega entertainers are all riding high on star factor, heavy-duty dialogue, high-octane action sequences and, naturally, played-to-gallery melodrama.

Here's a look at the masala movies in store this year:

Radhe Salman Khan returns on Eid (May 12) in what is being touted as his most heavy-duty action avatar yet. The macho superstar is directed by Prabhudheva, who called the shots on Wanted and Dabangg 3 in the past.

Co-starring Disha Patani, the film will have groovy dance numbers, the prototype romance and necessary drama. The film is slated to hit the theatres in May. Bell Bottom Bell Bottom boasts Akshay Kumar, Bollywood's most bankable superstar right now.

The film sees Akshay in a spy avatar and has a big cast comprising Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

The espionage thriller is expected to have jaw-dropping stunts.

Set in the '80s, the film is scheduled to hit the screen in May. Laal Singh Chaddha The film sees superstar Aamir Khan stepping into the shoes of Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks as it is a Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and is directed by Advait Chandan. Cirkus Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty unite again after Simmba, and this time the focus is all-out comedy.

Cirkus is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play The Comedy Of Errors, with Ranveer playing a double role.

It also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav and Vrajesh Hirjee.

The film is set to release in November.

Gangubai Kathiawadi The teaser is overflowing with trademark Sanjay Leela Bhansali colours as well as bombastic dialogue mouthed by Alia Bhatt.

She is seen hurling explicit words and engaging in action in her role as Gangubai, a brothel owner in Mumbai's Kamathipura.

Bhansali is known for his larger-than-life sets and opulent costumes and the teaser promises just as much. The film is slated to release on July 30.

Prithviraj The Akshay Kumar starrer is an ambitious period drama, promising exravagant sets, lavish costumes, massive war scenes and captivating music.

It would also be interesting to watch Akshay as Prithviraj Chauhan in the Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial, which marks the debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

The film is slated to release on Nov 5. Mumbai Saga Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover and Prateik Babbar.

Mumbai Saga is slated to release on March 19.

It takes us back to the world of cops, gangsters, deceit, betrayal and violence against the backdrop of the '80s and '90s. Shamshera Sanjay Dutt and Ranbuir Kapoor star in the period action drama set in the 1800s and flaunting dacoit flick action.

There is a patriotism angle thrown in too, because it is about a tribe of dacoits that took on the British.

Co-starring Vaani Kapoor, the film is directed by Karan Malhotra, known for his brand of larger-than-life action drama in Agneepath and Brothers.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 The film is a sequel to the 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

The first instalment ran high on humour, drama, melodrama, romance and music - served in a way to suit audience taste in the 2000s.

The sequel updates the formula for today's generation.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is scheduled for April 23 release. It is directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma.

Indo-Asian News Service