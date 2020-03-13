Year of women-centric films

Parineeti Chopra in The Girl On The Train . PHOTOS: IANS

Despite films such as Thappad, Chhapaak and Panga not doing too well at the box office, the next few months will see similar projects that cast the spotlight firmly on the female protagonist.

Among the most talked-about woman-centric films that will roll out this year is Shakuntala Devi, a biopic on mathematics wizard Shakuntala Devi that casts Vidya Balan in the title role.

"I want bigger openings than them (the male superstars)," Vidya said with a laugh earlier this year, adding: "I am greedy.

"I think it's very interesting time in Hindi cinema. I really look forward to this decade. As a female actor at the age of 41, I am amazed at the variety of roles and kinds of films I am being offered."

The Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will show that the sky is the limit for women.

It is a biopic of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, who entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

Psychological suspense will be the mood for Parineeti Chopra when she returns to the Bollywood screen with her starring role in The Girl On the Train.

The film, also featuring Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari, is a remake of the 2016 Hollywood thriller of the same name, which in turn was adapted from Paula Hawkins' 2015 novel, which had the same title.

After featuring in Kabir Singh, one of the biggest blockbusters of last year, Kiara Advani will lead the cast of Indoo Ki Jawani.

It will definitely have more scenes and dialogues than what was given to her in Kabir Singh, which was slammed for its "toxic masculinity".

Kangana Ranaut, who never wanted to be a "hero's sidekick", will be seen as late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa in the latter's biopic Thalaivi.

The actress will also star in Dhaakad, which she defined as a "one-of-a-kind female-led action film".

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi will have Alia Bhatt as its protagonist. According to reports, the film revolves around a brothel owner and matriarch.

Indo-Asian News Service