Yellow pumpkin dry curry

JEYASHRI SURESH

This is a delicious North Indian dish made with pumpkin, spices and herbs.

It is easy to make and goes well with rice, chapati, poori or bread. Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 25 minutes Serves: 2 Ingredients: Pumpkin (cubed): 2 cups Big onion: 1 Green chilli: 1 Oil: 1 tbsp Cumin seeds: ½ tsp Fennel seeds: ¼ tsp Asafoetida: 2 pinches Methi seeds: ¼ tsp Salt: As needed Turmeric powder: ¼ tsp Red chilli powder: 1 tsp Coriander powder: ½ tsp Garam masala powder: ½ tsp Jaggery: 1 tsp Amchoor powder: ½ tsp Coriander leaves: To garnish Method: 1) Remove the skin and seeds of the pumpkin. Cut it into cubes. 2) Chop the onion finely and slit the green chilli into two. 3) In a pan, take the oil and add the cumin seeds, fennel seeds, asafoetida and methi seeds. 4) Saute for a minute over a medium flame and add the slit green chilli and chopped onion. 5) Add some salt and cook till the onion becomes translucent. 6) Add the pumpkin cubes and saute for a minute. 7) Add the turmeric powder, salt, red chilli powder and coriander powder. Mix well. Sprinkle water, cover it and cook for 7-8 minutes. Stir in between and sprinkle water if needed. The pumpkin will get cooked very fast. 8) Add the garam masala, jaggery and amchoor powder. Mix well and cook for a minute. 9) Switch off the flame and add the chopped coriander leaves. 10) Pumpkin dry curry is ready to serve.

Notes: a) I used the Japanese pumpkin available in the market. You can use the yellow pumpkin which is widely available in Indian shops. b) You can add ginger-garlic paste while adding the onion. tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com