Yoga workout for workaholics

For all the workaholics out there, here are some simple and efficient yoga techniques to get into shape. It only takes 15 minutes to do these asanas, and you don't even have to leave the house.

These steps can be done from where you are sitting and during short work breaks, says instructor Shraddha Iyer. Sukha Purvaka Pranayama Breathing that focuses on pulling air deeply into the lungs. There is a strong emphasis on internal and exterior breath retention. lBreathe in for four to six counts, filling the lungs. lHold the breath, ideally for the same count. lExhale for four to six counts. lStart with 10 rounds and increase the repetition. Benefits: Excellent for increasing the lung capacity, improving the oxygen level in the body and boosting mental and physical health.

Chair Garudasana The Eagle Stance is a balancing pose. You will feel a stretch in your shoulders, upper back and thighs as you perform this sitting in your chair. This stretch will relax your body and is a great way to unwind after a long day at work. lSit at the edge of the chair with your feet on the floor. lBreathe in and bend your elbows and open your arms. lAs you exhale, bring the right knee over the left. lPlace the right toe at the back of the left calf muscles. Simultaneously, bring the left elbow under the right and single - or double-rap - the palms. lStay in this pose for three to five deep breaths. lRepeat it on the other side. Benefits: Excellent for stretching the posterior part of the body and the triceps. Great to increase focus and release anxiety. Chair Pawanmuktasana The Sanskrit words pawan, mukta and asana mean air, free and posture respectively. The Gas Releasing Pose is beneficial to your digestive system - it relieves the discomfort that we typically have after our lunch break which disrupts our work. lSit at the edge of the chair with your spine elongated and feet on the floor. lBreathe in and bend the right knee and hug the right shin as you exhale, reducing the distance between the abdomen and thigh. lStay in that position for three to five breaths and with every exhalation, keep elongating the spine and pressing the thigh towards the abdomen. lRepeat the procedure for the other leg. Practise this three to five times and slowly increase the repetitions. Benefits: Improves digestion and helps release excess air. Also helps strengthen the core muscles and aids weight loss.

Indo-Asian News Service