Yohani makes Bollywood debut and India tour

Sri Lankan singer Yohani has created a storm in India with her hit Manike Mage Hithe over the past few weeks.

The Sinhala song is one of the most played songs on social media, with several singers doing a cover version in various Indian languages.

After the stupendous success of the single, it was just a matter of time before Bollywood would rope in the 28-year-old.

On Tuesday, Yohani's first cover of a Hindi film was unveiled.

She has done a soulful rendition of the title track of the upcoming film Shiddat, which features Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan in the lead.

The singer shared the song on her YouTube channel and called it the official female version of the song. Shiddat was originally sung and composed by Manan Bhardwaj.

Yohani, who gave her first live performance in India at the Supermoon #NowTrending concert at Gurugram, near New Delhi, on Sept 23, told IANS that she is thrilled by the immense popularity that she has gained in the country.

"This is my first trip to India. I am really excited," she said.

"There are so many opportunities for me in India."

The singer had not expected Manike Mage Hithe to become such a big hit.

"I never thought it would go so far," she said.

"We didn't even think it will go out of Sri Lanka, because that's never happened in our country. So, it's really a cool thing to see this happening."

Yohani is amazed how people are loving her song without understanding its meaning.

"It has crossed so many boundaries, cultures, languages," she said.

"Manike is someone you call with love. Magey is mine and Hithe is heart. It's about calling someone with love. It's a love song."

Yohani is a self-taught singer, whose tryst with music started at a young age.

"We don't have any musicians in my family," she said. "My mother sent me to piano lessons when I was a kid. When I was in school, I used to play the trumpet and the French horn. I learnt to play the guitar through YouTube.

"Manike Mage Hithe is my sixth original single."

Interestingly, Yohani had no plans to pursue music as a profession, as she was doing her masters in accounts.

"In 2019, I finished my masters in accounts," she said.

"I wanted to take up accounting and logistics as my career. But then I suddenly decided to start music from scratch.

"My parents were like, 'What is going on?'. But now they are really amazed by the response my song has received. I am very grateful for it."

Yohani is also a big fan of Indian music.

"As Sri Lankans, we love Hindi music as well as songs in all other Indian languages," she said.

"My biggest inspiration is A.R. Rahman. But I also get inspired by Divine, Badshah and Neha Kakkar.

"I got messages from Abhishek Bachchan and Jackie Shroff appreciating my song."

Her first concert in India had an interesting mix of songs - Hindi, English and Sri Lankan.

However, the singer admitted that she is still learning to sing in Hindi.

Yohani's second concert in India is scheduled for Sunday in Hyderabad.

