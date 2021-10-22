Yohani to sing Hindi version of Manike Mage Hithe

Sri Lankan singer Yohani, who has become a sensation in India, will be singing the Bollywood version of her viral song Manike Mage Hithe in Indra Kumar's Thank God, reported India Today.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

Unlike any of Indra's previous films, Thank God will have laughter and a beautiful message. It promises to connect with families and be relatable to today's world.

The Hindi version of Yohani's song will be written by Rashmi Virag and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Indra and Ashok Thakeria.

"Yohani's song has become a super sensation and I am extremely thankful to Bhushanji for giving me this blockbuster track to be part of Thank God," said Indra, who is also the director. "We are all very excited about this version and will soon begin shooting the track."

Bhushan said: "We are extremely thrilled to be collaborating with such a talented musician like Yohani and presenting her hit track Manike Mage Hithe for Indian fans.

"We have always been at the forefront of musical trends and this is going to be an exciting track for all Indian fans.

"Thank God is a special family entertainer for all audiences to come together and watch, and we are eagerly looking forward to its theatrical release soon."

Yohani was thrilled with the collaboration.

She said: "I have received tremendous love and support from India and am extremely grateful to Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar and the entire team of Thank God for presenting the Hindi version of my track in the film."

Yohani was a special guest on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 recently, reported the Hindustan Times. During her appearance, she made the star sing Manike Mage Hithe.

Salman hilariously mispronounced some lyrics and said words like "hangover" and "Sridevi". Yohani had a hearty laugh.

Before meeting Salman, Yohani had her fangirl moment with Bollywood actress and fellow Sri Lankan Jacqueline Fernandez.

She shared pictures from their meeting and wrote: "Starstruck."

Indo-Asian News Service