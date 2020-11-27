Zee Tamil launches short film competition

Zee Tamil has launched ZEE REEL, a short film competition which will give aspiring filmmakers a chance to showcase their talents.

The top eight winning entries, which will be selected by Jan 15 next year, will be aired on Zee Tamil APAC, a global television channel.

"Anybody with dedication, entry-level equipment and a dream can make a start by submitting a work," said Zee Tamil in a press release.

The registration process ends on Dec 20.

The panel of judges, including director A.L. Vijay, who is noted for helming Tamil films such as Deiva Thirumagal and Madarasapattinam, was announced during ZEE REEL's digital launch on Nov 20.

The others on the panel are director, writer and executive producer Yahssir M, director and writer Rajagopal K, director and cinematographer Vimala Perumal and Zee Tamil's programming head Tamil Dasan.

"This is an excellent platform for aspiring filmmakers who wish to reach a wider audience," said Vijay.

"The best short film will definitely get the recognition and reach it deserves.

"More than being a judge, I'm excited to watch and learn from all the short films submitted. It is going to be exciting."

Singaporean Yahssir, whose Tamil telemovie Ninaivugal was a finalist at the New York Festival World's Best TV & Films event and the winner of the National Award at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in 2018, said such competitions are important to motivate new filmmakers.

"The number of people making films in Tamil is decreasing due to the lack of suitable platforms for them to release their films," he said.

"I believe that such competitions will encourage young filmmakers to continue making more films in Tamil.

"Besides providing a good platform, this competition also contributes to improving the participants' digital storytelling and technological skills.

"I'm thrilled to impart a little bit of my knowledge to the participants and see them produce exceptional works of art."

Members of the jury will conduct an online mentorship session for budding filmmakers before the competition.

They will also conduct an online short film workshop.

The top three winners will be given an opportunity to intern in the jury members' next individual project - subject to terms and conditions.

For more information about this competition, visit: https://www.zeetamilapac.com/zeereel/

INDU ELANGOVAN