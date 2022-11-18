Fact-checkers face threats, abuse in disinformation fight

Hunched over laptops in small office cubicles, a group of Indian fact-checkers is on the front lines of a war against disinformation, braving online abuse and legal threats.

India has the world's largest number of certified fact-checking organisations, but many feel outnumbered and outgunned in a country with hundreds of millions of Internet users and a climate of growing religious intolerance and hate speech and declining press freedom.

Boom Live is among the organisations methodically debunking falsehoods, but the efforts can feel like a drop in the bucket.

"It's an unequal fight," said Boom Live managing director Jency Jacob.

"Fact-checkers are always going to be the underdogs fighting this out... with limited resources."

Boom Live, which launched in 2016 and has 15 fact-checkers across India, has its task cut out in a country where hundreds of millions of smartphones, low data costs and a lack of digital literacy have accelerated the spread of Internet falsehoods.

Fact-checkers say they are increasingly experiencing vicious trolling and online abuse, especially when tackling posts that seek to inflame religious hatred.

Ms Geeta Seshu, co-founder of Indian media watchdog Free Speech Collective, points the finger at a motivated right wing as well as vigilante groups that know they have been caught out.

"They are worried that the fact-checkers have managed to very successfully and very quickly point out the kind of disinformation and fake news that is being put out," said Ms Seshu.

A growing number of fact-checkers face "targeted harassment and threats of litigation", said Enock Nyariki of International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) at Poynter Institute in the United States.

India, with a population of 1.4 billion, has 17 IFCN-certified fact-checking organisations - the most of any country. The United States by comparison has 12.

But the proliferation of misinformation - in hundreds of regional languages - has massively outpaced the growth in fact-checking operations.

A 2019 study by Microsoft said India had more Internet hoaxes and falsehoods than the rest of the world.

It showed that 64 per cent of Indians had encountered "fake news" compared with a global average of 57 per cent.

As in other countries, Indian fact-checkers operate in an ecosystem where Internet lies travel faster than truth, and posts peddling misinformation get more traction than real news.

Given the growing pressures, the "psychological impact" on fact-checkers is immense, especially as the job often involves poring over graphic content for long hours, said Ms Seshu.

"It's not easy."

AFP