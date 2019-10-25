Family meet at 96-year-old's house

It is a yearly affair for this family which has more than 50 members. They come together to celebrate Deepavali in a modest three-room flat.

Four generations from the family also celebrate major festivals such as Mother's Day, National Day and Christmas at Madam Nadeson Pillai Muthulaxmy's house in Henderson Road.

The former babysitter, who retired almost 10 years ago, has been the centre of attraction for her 10 children, 24 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She is 96.

For most of her life, she had been at the service of newborn babies and their mothers. She was known for her maternity care skills in the Bukit Merah kampung area.

Until about three years ago, Madam Muthulaxmy, who has been living with her eighth child at Henderson Road, used to cook for Deepavali.

She would prepare sumptuous biryani meals for her family.

Her daughter Anjalai Devi, 67, said: "Any meal she cooks for us is always delicious and till today none of us in the family can cook it the same way. Her fish, chicken and mutton biryani are still the family's favourite dishes which she usually prepares for special occasions.

"Until she had a fall some years ago, she would make all the sweets and savouries for Deepavali on her own."

She used to make murukku, ghee balls and kueh tarts. "Now that she is unable to do that, we buy those cookies from shops," said Madam Devi.

Madam Muthulaxmy's 17-year-old great grandson Anil Shah said that although his great grandmother has difficulty speaking now, "she still remains active and enjoys having many people around her".

"That is the reason we all come together on occasions to see her and make her happy," he said.

She is an avid dancer too.

"Even at this age, if anyone asks her to dance, she will dance to the beat," he said.

"The joy she brings to all of us is immense and we have learnt to appreciate how much we are all blessed."

Madam Muthulaxmy's youngest child Shantha, 52, said: "We ensure that my kids grow up learning from my mother. This is the way that we can pass down culture, tradition, lessons and values of the past which are important."

Her granddaughter Kala Devi Balakrishnan, 47, feels that there is much to learn from Madam Muthulaxmy.

"She is ever welcoming and whether she knows or does not know someone, she would still greet them with a big smile and make them feel comfortable. Our Deepavali is always a precious one when we visit her in the morning to get her blessings."

The family usually starts the festive day by gathering at 8am at Madam Muthulaxmy's home.

