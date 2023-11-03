Fares for Singapore-Malaysia route more than double for Chinese New Year period

Travellers planning to make a trip to Malaysia during the Chinese New Year period in 2024 can expect to fork out more than double the regular price of air and bus tickets.

Many from Singapore have already snapped up tickets to Malaysia for the Feb 10-11 period to escape inflated fares caused by the expected spike in demand.

Checks by The Straits Times found that a one-way economy class airfare to Kuala Lumpur is between $81 and $552 for travel between Feb 4 and 10 – an increase from $70 to $214 the week before.

MAS suspends DBS from entering new business ventures

For six months, DBS Bank will have to suspend non-essential changes to its IT systems, and will not be allowed to take on new business ventures, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday.

During this period, only IT system changes related to security, regulatory compliance and risk management will be allowed, said MAS.

“This is to ensure that the bank dedicates the needed resources and attention to strengthening its technology risk management systems and controls,” it said. DBS will also not be allowed to reduce the number of its branches and automated teller machines.

Sea-level rise less of a threat to coastline

Singapore’s coastlines may not be threatened by sea-level rise quite to the extent previously thought, according to researchers here.

Rising sea levels due to climate change often cause coasts to retreat but researchers from the Nanyang Technological University’s Earth Observatory of Singapore found that coastal areas in southern Singapore – where the Kallang River Basin is – will remain intact even at high rates of sea level rise, owing to large amounts of sedimentation deposits.

Uncertified practitioner accused of injecting Botox into three women

For injecting Botox into three women illegally, Eleana Lim Chui Xia, 33, was on Thursday charged with three counts of doing an act as a medical practitioner without being registered and having a valid practising certificate – an offence under the Medical Registration Act.

She allegedly injected a mixture of Botox and saline solution into both sides of a 36-year-old woman’s jaw on Dec 11, 2020. The following year, she allegedly injected the same mixture into the calves of a 31-year-old woman on May 18 and into the underarms of a 26-year-old woman on July 30.

Food caterer fined $6,000 for hygiene lapses after 92 suffered food poisoning

KG Catering was fined $6,000 on Wednesday for multiple hygiene violations, after 92 people who ate food prepared by the caterer suffered food poisoning.

The gastroenteritis cases happened across three incidents and were reported to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Ministry of Health between Sept 20, 2022, and March 11, 2023. Gastroenteritis symptoms include diarrhoea and vomiting.

None was hospitalised, SFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Foreigners in Singapore reminded not to support or import foreign politics

Foreigners should avoid using Singapore as a platform to further their political causes amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

On Thursday, a joint advisory by MOM, Internal Security Department and Ministry of Home Affairs also cautioned those working or living in Singapore against supporting or importing foreign politics here. This includes the public display of materials like banners, flags and posters.