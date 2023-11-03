Federation of Indian Muslims rebranded

The Federation of Indian Muslims – the umbrella body encompassing 18 Indian Muslim organisations – is now known as the Federation of Singapore Indian Muslims (FSIM).

The federation unveiled its new name and logo at its 30th anniversary celebrations held at The Grassroots’ Club in Yio Chu Kang on Oct 27.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam was guest of honour at the event that was attended by 500 people, including community leaders.

For their contributions to the Indian Muslim community in Singapore, four individuals were honoured at the event: Hindu Endowments Board chief executive T. Raja Segar (FSIM Harmony Award), Former Islamic Religious Council of Singapore president Mohammad Alami Musa (FSIM Harmony Award), FSIM founding member Shaik Alaudeen Osman (FSIM Community Service Award) and FSIM founding member A.R. Mashuthoo (M.K.A. Jabbar Lifetime Achievement Award).

FSIM president Mohamed Bilal, 55, in his speech paid tribute to the past generations of Indian Muslim community leaders. “In the coming years, we strive to focus on the educational development of students, welfare of youth, and the recognition and skill development of young leaders,” he said.

In recent years, the federation has been reaching out to young people. It has co-opted IMYouth, an Indian Muslim youth organisation, as its youth wing.

“While many of FSIM’s activities revolve around socio-religious themes, language, cultural and heritage-related events, our commitment goes beyond these activities. We also collaborate with peer groups and partners to uplift those who find themselves in economically or socially vulnerable positions,” said FSIM vice -president and event organising chairman Raja Mohamed.

“FSIM’s focus in the coming years will prioritise capacity building and the development of capable leaders. These leaders will act as bridges between various government agencies, ensuring that our community becomes an equal beneficiary of the social mobility our country offers. We aspire to see our community become a valuable contributor in reducing the various issues that many still face today.”