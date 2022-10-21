Seven killed in chopper crash at Kedarnath

A pilot and six others on board a helicopter of pilgrims flying from the Kedarnath temple to Guptkashi in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district were killed on Tuesday after the aircraft crashed into a hill amid poor visibility.

The incident prompted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to launch an investigation. Officials are pointing out that the owner of the helicopter, Aryan Aviation, was fined by the aviation regulator after a hard-landing in May this year for violating norms.

Firecracker users face jail under New Delhi anti-pollution drive

Festival-goers who set off firecrackers in New Delhi during this year's Deepavali will face up to six months in jail, the city's environment minister said on Wednesday, under a broader ban introduced to help combat extreme winter pollution.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said people caught setting off firecrackers would face a fine of Rs200 ($3.43) and jail term of up to six months. Those found storing and selling firecrackers would face fines of Rs5,000 and up to three years in jail.

Clearance for wheat flour exports processed from imported grain

The Indian government has allowed export-oriented units and firms set up in Special Economic Zones to export flour made from imported wheat, conceding to the demands of food processors to allow shipments of value-added products.

India will allow food processors to import duty-free wheat against its commitment to export flour.

Militants in Kashmir kill two migrant workers

Two migrant labourers were killed when militants hurled a grenade at their house in Kashmir's Shopian district, local police said on Tuesday.

The labourers from Uttar Pradesh were attacked in their rented accommodation. They were taken to a hospital after being critically injured, but later died from their injuries.

Boeing Offers 737 Max Jets slated for China to Air India

Boeing is offering 737 Max jets that used to be slated for Chinese customers, to Air India as the US planemaker tries to offload some of the roughly 140 aircraft it is currently not allowed to deliver.

The Indian carrier, which is overhauling its fleet under new owner Tata Group, is one of a number of potential customers for Boeing, which is in talks with lessors and other airlines.

Successful test of ballistic missile from submarine

India on Friday successfully tested a ballistic missile fired from its first indigenous nuclear-powered submarine, the defence ministry said, in a boost for its growing strike capabilities.

The test of India's "nuclear deterrence capability" makes it one of six countries - alongside the United States, Britain, Russia, France and China - with nuclear strike and counter-strike capabilities on land, sea and air.

Four killed after explosion at firecracker godown in MP

Four people were reportedly killed and seven others injured after an explosion occurred at a firecracker godown in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Thursday.

The incident took place on Jaitpur Road in Banmore town and the entire building collapsed due to the explosion.

Women's Indian Premier League to debut next year

India is set to inaugurate a five-team women's edition of the Indian Premier League next year.

The new T20 competition is tentatively set for March.