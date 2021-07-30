Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Move out of your comfort zone. You could face extra stress at the workplace. Be careful when making investment decisions.

Taurus

Those in business may face a cash crunch. Try to create a positive atmosphere at home. Students will get a chance to study abroad.

Gemini

Working professionals will get a new opportunity. Those in business will sign new deals. Use your intelligence to solve sensitive issues.

Cancer

Rejuvenate your relationship with friends and relatives. It is a positive time for domestic matters. Students must take care of their health.

Leo

Keep your anger in check. You will see gains from sound investments. Students may feel tired and distracted.

Virgo

You may be asked to lead a project. Travel abroad is likely. Abdominal issues could bother you.

Libra

Your income is likely to improve. Make a few new investments. Beware of competitors at the workplace. Be a bit more social.

Scorpio

Complete all pending tasks. Watch your expenditure. Avoid eating spicy food. Use your time productively.

Sagittarius

Make full use of opportunities. Adopt a realistic attitude. Your inner power will prove to be your greatest strength. Consider physical workouts.

Capricorn

Do every task in a more responsible manner. You may join a foreign company. Monitor your expenses. Guard against injuries.

Aquarius

Work on your mental health. Practise meditation. Avoid giving loans. Plan an outing with the family.

Pisces

Work will keep you occupied. You may get new opportunities to increase your income. Look at upgrading your skills. Lower back issues can pose problems.