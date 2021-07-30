Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries
Move out of your comfort zone. You could face extra stress at the workplace. Be careful when making investment decisions.
Taurus
Those in business may face a cash crunch. Try to create a positive atmosphere at home. Students will get a chance to study abroad.
Gemini
Working professionals will get a new opportunity. Those in business will sign new deals. Use your intelligence to solve sensitive issues.
Cancer
Rejuvenate your relationship with friends and relatives. It is a positive time for domestic matters. Students must take care of their health.
Leo
Keep your anger in check. You will see gains from sound investments. Students may feel tired and distracted.
Virgo
You may be asked to lead a project. Travel abroad is likely. Abdominal issues could bother you.
Libra
Your income is likely to improve. Make a few new investments. Beware of competitors at the workplace. Be a bit more social.
Scorpio
Complete all pending tasks. Watch your expenditure. Avoid eating spicy food. Use your time productively.
Sagittarius
Make full use of opportunities. Adopt a realistic attitude. Your inner power will prove to be your greatest strength. Consider physical workouts.
Capricorn
Do every task in a more responsible manner. You may join a foreign company. Monitor your expenses. Guard against injuries.
Aquarius
Work on your mental health. Practise meditation. Avoid giving loans. Plan an outing with the family.
Pisces
Work will keep you occupied. You may get new opportunities to increase your income. Look at upgrading your skills. Lower back issues can pose problems.