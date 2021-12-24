Future Speaks; Your horoscope this week

Aries You will be able to accumulate wealth. Business owners can explore new markets. You should delegate work.

Taurus

Expect gains from abroad. Focus on increasing your earnings. You will get a good job proposal. Include meditation in your lifestyle.

Gemini

Those with connections abroad will be successful. You will make money. Muscle pain can cause concern. Don't be arrogant.

Cancer

Your fighting spirit will be high. You will grow your income. Avoid speculative investments.

Leo

Issues at the workplace may unsettle you. Those in a relationship may face problems. It is a favourable time for students.

Virgo

You will get good results. There will be disturbances in your domestic life. Your academic results will improve. Be innovative.

Libra

Stay proactive. Impress others with your communication skills. Take the opportunity to make new social connections.

Scorpio

Expect gains from ancestral property. Your hard work will be commended. Consider buying property.

Be bold and dynamic.

Sagittarius

Control your aggression. Expect a promotion. Children will give you happiness.

Capricorn

Your expenditure will soar. Take care of your health. Try to develop a love for spiritual activities.

Aquarius

Influential people will help you grow professionally. Invest in government schemes. Remember to work out regularly.

Pisces

You may face criticism from subordinates. People in power will help enhance your image in society. Those looking to switch jobs will hear good news.