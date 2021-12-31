Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Work hard for success. You will overcome challenges easily. Avoid making new investments. Tackle situations amicably. Taurus

Your multitasking abilities will be recognised. People will respect you. Don't engage in office politics. Government employees can receive a promotion.

Gemini

You will get new professional opportunities. Upgrade your skills. Issues relating to the eyes and throat can bother you.

Cancer

There may be a sudden increase in your earnings. Be secretive about your business plans. It is not a good time to buy a vehicle. Avoid eating too much sugar.

Leo

Your business will flourish and you will win new customers. You will get help from friends and acquaintances. Travel will prove productive.

Virgo

You will gain success through hard work. Unexpected expenditure can trouble your finances. You may not get your family's support.

Libra

Work with a fresh mindset. There are possibilities of unforeseen gains. Those studying medicine will enjoy a positive phase. Avoid spicy food.

Scorpio

You will be able to finish your work before schedule. Now is the time to invest in property. You should pay off old debts.

Sagittarius

The unemployed will get new opportunities. Your relationship with younger siblings may not be cordial. You may go on a short trip with friends.

Capricorn

Apply your skills and perform productively. Those in a family business can expect good earnings. Be conscious of what you say. Keep calm at home.

Aquarius

Having strong willpower will make it easier to achieve your goals. Government employees will be given more authority. Avoid spending money without budgeting first.

Pisces

Expect monetary gains from different sources. You will be recognised for your efforts. It is not a good time to settle abroad. Drive carefully.