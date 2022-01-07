Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Your hard work will pay off. Expect a hike in your salary. Singles are likely to get married soon. There will be opportunities to travel abroad.

Taurus

Those in business will make big profits. You will be given a new job responsibility. It is a good time to invest in property.

Gemini

Expect sudden financial gains. You will get help from influential people. Newly married couples will be blessed with a child.

Cancer

Those in real estate will cut good deals. Rent out your property for additional income. You may face a misunderstanding with your partner.

Leo

You will be able to resolve problems. Health issues may arise. Couples will overcome marital woes. Your bond with family and friends will improve.

Virgo

You will enjoy abundant wealth and prosperity. You will deal with problems well. Corporate professionals can expect a promotion.

Libra

Changes and opportunities will be the norm. New graduates will get their dream job. The employed will get incentives. Do not overexert yourself. Take up meditation to avoid stress.

Scorpio

Be cautious about your public image. Those employed will be able to dictate terms at the workplace. You may suffer from an eye infection.

Sagittarius

Be prudent, otherwise there could be money problems. Don't invest in any speculative business. Students may have to deal with distractions.

Capricorn

Expand your network by making influential contacts. Your rude words could hurt dear ones. Family issues may cause mental stress.

Aquarius

Your savings will improve. You will get support from family members. You may want to consider making short trips.

Pisces

You will feel confident and stronger. You may face financial trouble. You will be prone to injuries. Your relationship with your elder siblings will improve.