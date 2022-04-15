Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

You may have to put in more effort to complete your tasks. Avoid getting into a fight with family members. Don't be stubborn.

Taurus

You will be promoted. Take care of your health. You will gain from foreign sources and travel.

Gemini

Treat everyone with respect. You'll make gains from property. If you have a medical issue, get it checked.

Cancer

You'll be drawn to religious pursuits. It's a good time to change jobs. Your social standing will improve.

Leo

You will be drawn to the opposite sex. There is the possibility of financial loss. You might get transferred.

Virgo

Expect good news regarding your job. It's a good time to expand your business. But you may not have a healthy relationship with your spouse.

Libra

Manage your focus and stress levels better. Expenses will rise. Students may encounter difficulties in studies.

Scorpio

Your creative self will shine through. Spend quality time with your children. You can profit from overseas sources.

Sagittarius

Clear your old loan. Update your skills and enrol in an educational programme. You will find satisfaction in family life.

Capricorn

Make an effort to improve your verbal and written communication abilities. You are likely to go on a brief overseas trip. There will be an increase in income.

Aquarius

Develop the practice of working independently. Learn something new. Maintain a calm demeanour while dealing with tough situations.

Pisces

Your health will get better. Spread joy to those in your immediate vicinity. Show your children more affection and love.