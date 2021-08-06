Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Set your goals much higher. Avoid adding to your expenses. Participate in social functions. Innovate to grow.

Taurus

You will sign new projects. There could be a short trip. Your finances will get better. Be assertive to achieve your goals.

Gemini

Working professionals will find life tough. Traders will face challenges in recovering payments. Spend time with family and friends.

Cancer

Get involved in entertainment activities. Your wealth quotient will remain good. Students will get the fruits of their hard work. Calm your nerves.

Leo

You may move abroad. Those in business should look to expand. Don't miss new opportunities. Avoid loans.

Virgo

Adopt a different way of working. New investors will appear. Unexpected expenditure may upset your budget. You could face eye-related ailments.

Libra

Focus on what makes you happy. You will get financial benefits from unexpected sources. Give your body adequate rest.

Scorpio

There will be career growth. Spend money on domestic comforts. Your spouse will support you. Control your sweet tooth.

Sagittarius

Plan your finances for the long-term. You may face problems with your partner. Students must avoid unethical methods to score more marks.

Capricorn

Meet new people and expand your professional network. Create novel strategies. Teeth problems may surface.

Aquarius

Expect changes at the office. There may be household tasks. Students will succeed. Guard against ear infections.

Pisces

A promotion is on the cards. Your expenses could rise. A friend may breach your trust. Take part in sports activities. Be diplomatic at work.