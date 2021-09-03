Future Speaks: Your horoscope for this week

Aries

Take part in physical activities like sports to freshen your life. Keep a close watch on your expenses. Resolve issues amicably.

Taurus

Invest in gold, jewellery or land. A guest will bring joy. Students will achieve success. Spend time with family.

Gemini

Do not mingle with people who cause stress. Opponents may plot against you. Keep your eyes and ears open. Take care of your valuables.

Cancer

You may be given new targets. Work harder than usual. You will get financial benefits from past investments. Take decisions promptly and wisely.

Leo

Control your emotions. A distant relative will bring happy news. Work hard to achieve higher grades. Lower abdomen issues can cause worry.

Virgo

Avoid impulsive decisions. Expenditure can shoot up. Take care of family members' health. Keep doing regular workouts.

Libra

You will get many opportunities to earn money. Avoid desperate measures. Old health issues will be resolved.

Scorpio

There will be immense workload which can pull you down mentally. New partnerships will be favourable in the long run. Execute plans quickly.

Sagittarius

Dilemma about your career will not allow you to concentrate. New opportunities will be plenty. Avoid spending money on unnecessary items. Do meditation and yoga.

Capricorn

Make an investment related to your home. Poor health of your spouse can be a major reason for your stress. Stay positive.

Aquarius

Family member's tips will help you earn extra money. Professionals will possess strong observational and analytical skills. You could face mild issues relating to your leg and knee.

Pisces

Decision-making can be impacted. Take inputs and feedback from others. Unemployed will get a job of their choice.