Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

All financial planning may fail. You could spend more than you earn. Business people may face unforeseen challenges. Take your father's advice.

Taurus

Workload management should be top priority. Those in business will see growth. Working professionals will see new opportunities. Do not make fresh investments.

Gemini

Keep your expenses in check. Improve your relationship with younger family members. Seniors will appreciate your positive attitude. Avoid travel.

Cancer

Be ready to face challenges. Get rid of financial constraints. Spend time with family. There will be no shortage of work.

Leo

Work on a financial strategy to improve your savings. Do not make impulsive decisions. Explore opportunities to settle abroad. Avoid alcohol and eat healthy food.

Virgo

Financial position will improve. Avoid any journey. Expect support from superiors and colleagues. A promotion is on the cards. Get proper rest.

Libra

Avoid starting a new project. Be careful on the monetary front. Friends will support you. Visit a religious place.

Scorpio

Career will progress well. Try to stay away from stress. Spouse will remain supportive. Issues relating to eyes can bother you.

Sagittarius

Get involved in philanthropic activities. Avoid investing in land or property. Use your intelligence and influence to solve sensitive issues.

Capricorn

Plan a trip with friends. Be on your guard. Enrol in a professional course. Spend more time with family.

Aquarius

Participate in activities that give you peace and contentment. Don't lend or borrow money. Make new associations. Mother's health will improve.

Pisces

Invest in new products. Move ahead in a planned manner. Cold and cough could bother you. Be prepared to multi-task.